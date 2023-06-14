BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two juveniles have been charged in connection to a crime spree along the Connecticut shoreline, according to Branford police.

On Wednesday, Branford police were informed of a purse snatching in Madison by suspects who were driving a Kia SUV. Police said the suspects then went to Clinton, where they attempted to use stolen credit cards from the stolen purse.

Police said the suspects then stopped in Branford where an individual noticed the Kia driving in circles around the Walmart parking lot. The citizen said the people in the car were wearing masks, and the car’s window was smashed out.

Officers responded to the Branford area and engaged in a pursuit of the Kia.

The pursuit was broken off, but officers learned two of the suspects were still inside the Branford Walmart.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend the two suspects who were identified as juveniles from New Haven. Police said the suspects had also stolen numerous items from Walmart.

Officers discovered the Kia had been stolen out of Norwalk. Officers relocated the stolen vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it a second time.

According to officers, the Kia began driving recklessly and went through yards to avoid getting caught.

Police said due to the dangerous circumstances officers were not allowed to further pursue the Kia and the pursuit was terminated.

The two juveniles who were apprehended were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

Police said the stolen Kia was the same one used in the Madison purse snatching, and that one of the apprehended suspects had stolen the purse.

Madison police officers responded to Branford Police Headquarters, where they watched surveillance footage of the juvenile suspect stealing the purse. He was then arrested by Madison the Madison Police Department.

Both juveniles have previously been arrested for similar crimes, police said.

Police said one suspect was wearing a GPS ankle monitor and the other had been arrested 24 hours earlier for a similar crime.