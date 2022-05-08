BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 52-year-old man was slashed in his head and chest during a fight with another man where they both fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident – shown in the video above – happened at the Broadway Junction subway station on May 4, according to the NYPD.

The 52-year-old man was walking on the southbound platform when an unknown man approached him and started a verbal dispute, police said. The two men confronted each other and began fighting on the platform. At one point, the unknown man displayed a knife and began chasing the 52-year-old, tackling him as both tumbled off the platform onto the tracks.

Both men were able to get back onto the platform before any trains came, police said. The 52-year-old was slashed in the chest, ear, finger and head and received treatment for his injuries.

Police are trying to identify the man with the knife in the video.

