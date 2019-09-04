2 men struck by gunfire near Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers were dispatched to Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus on Tuesday to investigate the report of two walk-in gunshot victims.

Police say the shooting incident took place on Kensington Street between Edgewood and Chapel Street.

According to police, the victims, a 36-year-old African American man and a 25-year-old Hispanic man, are both suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officer say the injuries are non-life threatening.

Investigation is ongoing.

