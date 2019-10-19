2 motorcyclists seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash behind East Haven Fire Department building

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., East Haven police and fire crews were called to the 1400 block of North High Street — the rear of the firehouse — after reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck.

Officers said the two unidentified motorcyclists were treated on scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with police on the investigation.

North High Street will be closed between Foxon Road and Maple Street during the investigation.

Police did not say what led up to the crash or if charges would be filed.