2 officers struck, 1 run over by vehicle; 2 vehicle occupants shot in Buffalo Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer and a New York State Trooper were struck by an SUV, and another Trooper was run over.

Around 10 p.m. Monday night, the vehicle drove through a line of officers at a protest on Bailey Avenue.

Police say they were trying to clear about 30 people from Bailey Ave. when the SUV rolled through.

The law enforcement officers who were struck by the vehicle were taken to Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) and treated for minor injuries. The Trooper who was struck was released from the hospital after suffering a hand/wrist injury.

The Trooper who was run over was also taken to ECMC for a broken leg and shattered pelvis.

Police say the SUV was tracked by a helicopter to Route 33, where it was pulled over.

While taking the driver into custody, officers noticed a gunshot wound. Police later revealed that the driver had been grazed by a Trooper’s bullet.

A female passenger had been shot twice, but it’s unclear if the bullets that struck her came from a police officer’s gun. She’s recovering at ECMC.

The second passenger, a man, was not injured. He and the driver were both charged with possessing stolen property and a stolen firearm. Additional charges may be filed.