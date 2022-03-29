WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two fugitives from Rhode Island were arrested in Waterbury on Monday and two minor children were recovered during the arrest, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, in December of 2021, the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force initiated a fugitive investigation into Jesueily Sanchez for charges of cruelty to/neglect of a child. They were also investigating Tyshaun Peete for failure to appear on charges of carrying a pistol without a license and resisting arrest.

After a three-month investigation, it was determined that Sanchez and Peete had fled Rhode Island to Connecticut. Investigators were able to track the two fugitives to an address in Waterbury.

On Monday morning, officials were able to arrest Sanchez and Peete in an apartment with their two minor children. The two children were safely removed from the residence and placed into the custody of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

One of the children has been previously classified as missing and endangered from the State of Rhode Island, and a court order had been issued granting custody to the Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

Waterbury police are pursuing additional charges from Sanchez and Peete of risk of injury to a child and cruelty to a person.

“Through its nationwide reach and established partnerships with state and local police departments, the U.S. Marshals Service is particularly well-positioned to aid in the recovery of missing and endangered children,” said acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut Lawrence J. Bobnick. “Today’s recovery of two young children from such tragic conditions was the culmination of countless hours of investigation and is a testament to the dedication of all the talented law enforcement officers involved. Additionally, the U.S. Marshals Service would like to thank the Connecticut Department of Children and Families and the health care workers at Waterbury Hospital for standing ready to assist in the recuperation of these young children.”