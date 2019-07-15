2 sent to hospital after car striking pedestrian, rollover accident: New London Fire officials

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle striking a pedestrian and car rollover scene Monday morning.









According to fire officials, two people were sent to a hospital after a car striking a pedestrian and rollover accident on 527 Vauxhall Street in New London.

No details have been confirmed on the severity of injuries or the cause of the accident.

Credit to Steven David for the video above of the scene.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for updates.

