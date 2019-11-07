2 struck by car while crossing Route 10 in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a car.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. outside of the Simsbury police station.

Officers said a male and female were crossing Route 10, in the crosswalk, when they were hit.

The man was taken to Hartford Hospital by LIFE STAR. The female was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Their identities have not been released.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating.

Officers did not say if charges would be filed. An investigation is ongoing.