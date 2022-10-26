SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two University of New Haven students have died and four others were injured in a crash in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.

Another person died in the crash and one other was injured in the two-car crash on Route 7 in Sheffield.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road and involved a Toyota Sienna driving northbound and a Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound.

Three people inside the Sienna died from the collision. Four other people from the Sienna were taken to Berkshire Medical Center. The driver of the Silverado was taken to Fairview Hospital for their injuries.

On Wednesday, the University of New Haven identified two of the people killed as students of the university. The students were identified as 22-year-old Sai Narasimha Patamsetti and 22-year-old Pavani Gullapally.

Patamsetti was a business analytics graduate student from Rajahmundry Urban, India. Gullapally was a civil engineering graduate student from Warangal, India.

The District Attorney’s office did not identify the other victims in the crash.

The University of New Haven is offering grief counseling for students. The university is also planning an on-campus memorial.

The Sheffield Police Department and State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office are investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 413-499-1112.