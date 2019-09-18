2 Waterbury men arrested after police find 110 bags of heroin, 6 grams of crack cocaine in fake Arizona ice tea container

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a narcotics investigation in Watertown.

On Wednesday, officers with the Watertown Police Department were investigating the delivery and sale of narcotics in the 100 block of Pullen Avenue.

During that time, police found 19-year-old Gleson Cruz had an Arizona ice tea container with a false compartment. Inside, officers found 110 bags of heroin and six grams of crack cocaine.

Officers also said 21-year-old Philip Arnold had 101 bags of heroin, some of which were stamped “Narcan nasal spray,” “El Chapo,” and “Candy.”

Cruz was charged with two counts of sale of a narcotic and two counts of possession of a narcotic. He was booked under a $25,000.00 bond.

Arnold, who is a convicted felon with numerous sale of narcotic convictions, was on parole at the time of the arrest.

He was charged with possession of a narcotic and sale of a narcotic. He was issued a $100,000.00 bond and was brought back into the custody of the Department of Corrections.