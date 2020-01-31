2-year-old accidentally shoots, kills himself at Red Roof Inn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of 2-year-old Corey Davis Jr. shared several photos of the toddler who tragically lost his life on Thursday.
Mobile police in Alabama said Davis accidentally shot himself at a Red Roof Inn.
The boy’s mother, Dynesha Harris, and her friend, Tony Fowler, were arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Investigators said the loaded gun was left in a place where Davis had easy access to it.
