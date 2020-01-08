20 cats found living in Virginia Beach storage unit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Twenty cats found living in a storage unit in Virginia are now up for adoption at Virginia Beach Animal Care.

According to a social media post from the shelter, the owner lost their home and was keeping the cats there.

The shelter released video of some of the cats. While understandably scared, the new arrivals appear to be in good health, according to the adoption center.

The cats are ready to be adopted into a new loving home. The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 341 S Birdneck Rd.

Virginia Beach Animal Enforcement Supervisor Meghan Conti has not released any additional information at this time because the case is still under investigation.

Latest Posts