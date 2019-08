Lawnmower and pizza delivery car collide in Middleton (Credit: WCVB)

MIDDLETON, Mass. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old is in the hospital following a crash between a lawnmower and a pizza delivery car.

The incident happened Thursday night in Middleton, Massachusetts.

According to WCVB, the 20-year-old was on a riding lawnmower when the collision occurred.

The victim was flown to a Boston hospital. The condition of both drivers is unknown.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.