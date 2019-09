HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are responding to an accident involving a car into a pole on Shepard Avenue.

United Illuminating (UI) said the accident took out one of their circuits and 2,094 of their customers are currently without power. The outage affects 7.74 percent of their customers in Hamden.

UI has a truck on the way to try to restore power to the affected customers.

Shepard Avenue is currently closed.

