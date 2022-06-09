WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A one-day flash sale is being held in celebration of The Big E’s 99-day countdown.

Eastern States Exposition is holding the one-day flash sale as a thank you to the visitors that have made The Big E a success in 2021.

According to the Eastern States Exposition, for the first time in its 105-year history, The Big E had 1,498,774 guests in attendance in 2021. This was the third largest historic designation in North America.

The sale starts Thursday with tickets discounted from $15 to $9 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for Thursday only. There is a limit of eight tickets for each order and can be used at any one day of the fair.

The Big E 2022 season takes place from September 16 through October 2.