2022 legislative session begins in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wednesday, lawmakers will begin the 2022 legislative session in Hartford at the state capitol. On the agenda are efforts to curb juvenile crime, a push for mental health, and what to do with a big budget surplus.

What a nice problem to have. After years of figuring out budget deficits, lawmakers now have a big budget surplus to spend. The question is how will they do it?

Tax cuts seem to be the favorite way to use that money. The car tax may either be cut, or you will get a property tax credit from the state for paying it. Car taxes go to your local city or town. Tax cuts are tricky because much of the budget surplus comes from federal aid money and that federal money cannot be directly used for cutting taxes which could complicate things.

Also complicated is the issue of juvenile crime. People are sick of it, but the juvenile justice system is tricky. A lot of this crime involves stolen cars. As a result, there is a push to increase punishments for crimes involving stolen cars, and for mandatory GPS monitoring of certain juvenile criminals. The total current prison population is about half what it was at its peak 14 years ago. Republicans have a plan to increase prison sentences and support the police.

Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing for improvements to mental health care, especially for children who have still not returned to their normal lives due to the pandemic. That could involve reimbursements for mental health care and more social workers in schools.

There is the matter of the Governor’s executive orders he issued as part of the pandemic. That includes school mask mandates. Right now, there are 11 executive orders scheduled to expire next week. That will likely be first on the agenda when the legislature begins its session this Wednesday.

For various reasons, this will be one of the shortest sessions in state history.