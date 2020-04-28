21-year-old man facing life-threatening injuries after mistakenly shot in the chest by coyote hunter

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest by a coyote hunter who mistook him for the animal he was searching for, according to Michigan police.



Four teenagers were hunting coyotes on Saturday at around 2:00 a.m. when one of them mistook the man for a coyote and shot him, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Captain, Greg Harris, said.

The victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries.



The 19-year-old shot a coyote and was looking for it using night vision equipment, the captain added.



The two men did not know each other, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office has turned the investigation over to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources because the shooting was hunting-related.



The 19-year-old was with three other teenagers — two who are 18 and one who is 16.