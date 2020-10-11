24-year-old Farmington man found shot, dies in hospital

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old who was found shot early Saturday morning in New Britain, and later died of his injuries.

Police received multiple calls of shots fired around 3:07 a.m. in the area of 1525 Stanley Street, just near a student residence hall at Central Connecticut State University. Responding officers located the victim with a gunshot wound injury to an unknown area on his person.

The victim died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Police believe the victim and the person or persons involved in this incident are known acquaintances and the shooting may have been the result of a dispute.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, however, his last known address was in Farmington.

New Britain Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them Lieutenant Blackmore at (860) 826-3131. All callers may remain anonymous.