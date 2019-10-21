25-year-old man struck, killed by car in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after Westport police said he was hit by a car Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon at the intersection of Bulkley Avenue North.

Officers were called to the scene after reports that a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Peter Greenberg, and give him aid. He was then taken to Norwalk Hospital where he later died.

The initial investigation indicates that Greenberg was hit by a passing car while walking along the road.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Officers did not say if charges would be filed.

The road remains closed.

Those with information are asked to contact the Westport Police Department’s detective bureau at (203) 341-6080 or the Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000.