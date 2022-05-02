DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 26-year-old man killed was after being struck by two cars when attempting to cross the street in Danbury early Sunday morning.

The Danbury police received a call for a serious motor vehicle collision between a pedestrian and a 2010 VW Jetta near 26 Lake Ave. The operator of the Jetta was traveling Eastbound on Lake Ave. The pedestrian was crossing the street when he was stuck, according to police.

After being struck by the VW Jetta the pedestrian was vaulted into the westbound lane of traffic where he was hit by a 2011 Toyota Corolla.

The 26-year-old pedestrian was transported to Danbury hospital where he perished due to the injuries he sustained in the collision, according to police.

The Danbury Police Department’s Traffic Unit is still investigating the collision. Anyone who has information on the collision or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Rory DeRocco or PO Jason Lyder at 203-797-2157.