NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 29-year-old West Hartford man was shot and killed in New Haven on Monday night.

New Haven police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Kensington Street between the Chapel and Edgewood streets around 11:30 p.m. Officers located 29-year-old Evan Howard who was struck by gunfire at the scene.

Police said that American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The bureau of identification responded to the crime scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are now leading the investigation, according to the authorities.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Parties may also remain anonymous by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).