2nd person aboard helicopter that crashed near Vegas dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a second person has died from a helicopter crash in a scenic area west of Las Vegas last week.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Howard Jameson of New Fairfield, Connecticut died on Friday at a hospital. Jameson was a passenger on a sightseeing flight that crashed Wednesday near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The helicopter’s pilot, 53-year-old Scott Socquet of Milford, Connecticut, died Wednesday at the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

