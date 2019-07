HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Top legislative leaders were back at the Capitol on Wednesday in an effort to work out a compromise on restaurant worker wage rules. The issue is temporarily pushing highway tolls off the agenda at the capitol because of the fear that more restaurants may be targeted for lawsuits over alleged violation of worker pay rules.

It is estimated that 12 restaurants and restaurant groups are facing lawsuits alleging they didn't pay some of their employees the proper wages. Today, the Governor's legal counsel, Bob Clark, and his Chief of Staff Ryan Drajewicz met behind closed doors with legislative leaders in an effort to find a compromise on the restaurant worker wages issue.