FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)

The 2nd ranked team in the state, Notre Dame of Fairfield, was too much for Bethel to handle on Tuesday night.

Chris Watt’s Lancers improved to 11 and 0 with an 80-34 win over the Wildcats.

Notre Dame of Fairfield was the runner up in last years Class L championship game.

