3-car accident causes heavy traffic on Interstate 84 in West Hartford

3-car accident causes heavy traffic on Interstate 84 in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 84 westbound in West Hartford is seeing heavy traffic due to a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning.

According to traffic officials, I-84 westbound between Exits 44 and 40 in West Hartford is congested because of a 3-car accident. The right and center lanes have been closed.

No serious injuries were reported. It’s unclear how long both lanes will be closed.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

