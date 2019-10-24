3 charged after employees at Naugatuck massage parlor accepted cash for sexual acts, police say

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were charged with prostitution after police said employees at a Naugatuck massage parlor were accepting cash for sexual acts.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search-and-seizure warrant at Maple Massage after an investigation revealed that customers were paying or sex.

During the investigation, detectives determined that employees would accept cash for sexual acts.

Detectives arrested 52-year-old Lijie Zheng, 44-year-old Zuohua Wang, and 50-year-old Kun Liu.

Liu and Wang were charged with prostitution person 16 or over and conspiracy to commit/prostitution person 16 or over.

Zheng was charged with permitting prostitution and promoting prostitution second-degree.

Each was booked under a $10,000 bond