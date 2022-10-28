MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people have been arrested in connection to two armed carjackings in the Milford area.

Police said on Friday around 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a car for violations. Police determined the suspect’s car was used in two armed carjackings in the surrounding area.

Police said the driver fled onto I-95 southbound, got off the highway, and got onto I-95 northbound. The driver then got off I-95 and went onto Boston Post Road until officers were able to stop the car near Peck Lane.

Officers were able to identify two of the suspects as 20-year-old Levante Player and 21-year-old Tyshawn Stanley. Both attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended.

State police located the third suspect who was identified as 21-year-old Kevin Wilfong-Dixon. He was found hiding near a dumpster near Pilgrim Furniture on Boston Post Road.

Player and Stanley were charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, interfering with a police officer, weapons in a vehicle, and several other charges. They were held on a $750,000 bond and appeared in court on Friday.

Wilfong-Dixon was charged with second-degree larceny, interfering with police, weapons in a vehicle, and several other charges. He was given a $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Friday.