SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -Southington police have arrested three people accused of vandalizing a building in May.

On May 18, officers were called to Factory Square on Center Street for a report of vandalism. The property manager told police that three individuals stayed on the property past normal closing times. The manager reported that the individuals flooded a bathroom, which spread to the lobby, and caused damage.

Surveillance footage shows the individuals entering and exiting the bathrooms during the flooding incident.

The individuals were identified as 19-year-old Michael Lanzo, 20-year-old John Jenkins, and 18-year-old Haylie Hackett.

Surveillance video also shows Lanzo riding a scooter through the lobby, the bathroom hallway, and on a display in the front entrance of the building. Police said this caused an estimated $1,150 in property damage.

On July 25, Hackett and Lanzo were taken into custody. Jenkins was taken into custody on Tuesday. Hackett was released on a $10,000 bond, Lanzo was released on a $5,000 bond, and Jenkins was released on a $10,000 bond.

All three were charged with second-degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit trespass, criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.