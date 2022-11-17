(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school.

The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and traditions as mascots, nicknames, logos and team names.

After the review, it was determined that three schools were not in compliance with the statute and are now ineligible to receive grant funding provided by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund.

The three schools are

The Canton High School Warriors

The Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals

The Windsor High School Warriors

Canton and Windsor did not receive funding under the current grant legislation. Killingly was slated to receive $94,184 from the fund, but will not receive that.

Five other schools: Derby High School, Derby Middle School, R.A.I.S.E Academy in Derby, Mohegan Elementary School in Montville and Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford, use Native American names or imagery but have received consent from recognized tribes to continue their use.