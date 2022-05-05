ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — A state commission is set to interview three finalists to succeed Richard Colangelo as Connecticut’s top prosecutor.

Colangelo retired at the end of March following an investigation that questioned his hiring of a budget official’s daughter. The Criminal Justice Commission has scheduled a May 12 meeting to question the chief state’s attorney candidates.

They include veteran state prosecutors Dawn Gallo, Patrick Griffin and Sharmese Walcott. After the interviews, the panel is slated to appoint one of them to the post.

Colangelo chose to retire in March rather than face potential termination hearings before the commission. He denied wrongdoing.