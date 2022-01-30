3 men die while shoveling snow on NY’s Long Island: police

SYOSSET, N.Y. (WPIX) — At least three deaths related to the weekend snowstorm were confirmed on New York’s Long Island, according to police.

Two men died on Saturday in separate incidents related to shoveling snow in the same Long Island town of Syosset, police said on Sunday.

First responders were called to a home on Barbara Drive just after 2:30 p.m where a 75-year-old man had collapsed while shoveling snow, police said. Members of the Syosset Fire Department performed CPR and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Several hours later, around 10:40 p.m., first responders were called to a home on Belmont Circle. They found a 53-year-old man unresponsive, lying on his back with a shovel beside him, according to authorities. Firefighters rushed the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police do not suspect either incident was criminal in nature. The investigations were ongoing Sunday. The names of the victims were not immediately released by police.

A third snowstorm-related death was reported in Cutchogue, which is about 60 miles from Syosset. A man who police described as elderly fell into a swimming pool while shoveling, officials said.

Another man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition on Saturday after collapsing while using a snow blower in West Islip, Suffolk County police said. The 71-year-old man experienced cardiac distress and collapsed around 7:30 p.m., authorities said. He was rushed to the hospital. Police on Saturday described his condition as critical but stable.

Long Island bore the brunt of the nor’easter, which packed powerful winds and blizzard conditions. Several towns in Suffolk County got more than 2 feet of snow, while parts of Nassau saw upwards of 20 inches, according to National Weather Service totals. Officials urged folks to take precautions and frequent breaks while shoveling or snow blowing.

This story comprises reporting from WPIX’s Sarah Vasile.