BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – An early Saturday morning shooting has left one dead and three injured in Bridgeport, according to police.

Around 4:00 a.m., police got multiple calls reporting shots fired at the Bridgeport Innovative Center at 955 Connecticut Avenue. Upon arrival, officials found 33-year-old Michael Yon who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police were also made aware of two additional gunshot victims who arrived at Bridgeport Hospital in private vehicles. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, detectives are actively investigating and processing the crime scene. There is no mention of any suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

