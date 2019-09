BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash in Barkhamsted.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. on Route 44.

LIFE STAR confirmed to News 8 that three helicopters took the patients to Hartford Hospital.

The crash closed Route 44 between routes 181 and 318. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Police have not said what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved. An investigating is ongoing.