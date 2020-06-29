$33-million in assistance announced for renters, homeowners and residential landlords impacted by COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont announced on Monday a plan to utilize more than $33-million in state and federal funding to assist homeowners, renters and residential landlords impacted by coronavirus.

Part of the announcement included an extension on the residential eviction moratorium – which had been set to expire on Wednesday – to August 25. That brings Connecticut’s housing measures in line with the CARES Act – the federal assistance program.

“The COVID crisis has taken a toll on many Connecticut families,’ said Lamont. “We know that some renters and homeowners are having a hard time paying the costs of their housing. It’s critical that we provide emergency help so that they can stay housed, and to support residential landlords, many of who are mom-and-pop small businesses themselves.”

According to the governor’s office, the financial breakdown of the plan is as follows:

$10 million rental assistance program for Connecticut residents impacted by COVID-19, administered through the Department of Housing, which will provide payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenant applicants, with a priority on lower-income households who have been denied unemployment insurance;

$5 million for eviction prevention to help renters who were in the process of eviction before the declaration of the COVID-19 public health emergency;

$10 million to provide mortgage relief to homeowners who have suffered impacts from COVID-19 and whose mortgages are not federally insured, administered by the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA);

$4 million in rapid rehousing funds to help people pay costs like security deposits and initial rent to exit homelessness to housing, administered by the Department of Housing;

$2.5 million rental assistance program for those who are ineligible for emergency assistance through the federal CARES Act, including those who are undocumented, administered by the Department of Housing;

$1.8 million in funding for reentry and rehousing assistance for people exiting incarceration, administered by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness;

For more information on the resources, residents are encouraged to visit the Department of Housing website here.