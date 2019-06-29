36 years ago on June 28, the Mianus Bridge collapsed

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — 36 years ago, the Mianus River Bridge collapsed.

That very bridge takes I-95 over the Mianus River in Greenwich. When it crumbled on June 28, 1983, it took the lives of three people and injured three others.

State Police remained on scene from that June until the following January to direct traffic as crews rebuilt the bridge.

The collapse led to a change in bridge inspection regulations around the country

