BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old man is dead just days after he was assaulted at a party in Bristol.

On Friday, police said that Michael Martinez had died from a severe head injury that he got on Monday night.

Martinez was reportedly assaulted while at a party on Bartholomew Street.

Officers said he was attacked by three men: Gabor Cirok, 43, Heather Duperry, 37, and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile.

The incident is still under investigation.