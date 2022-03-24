NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A career criminal from Connecticut has admitted he took money from a New Jersey political operative to kill another man in 2014.

During a video appearance in federal court in Newark on Thursday, George Bratsenis said he and another man were paid thousands of dollars to kill political consultant Michael Galdieri. Sean Caddle, another political consultant who had worked with Galdieri, pleaded guilty to paying for the hit.

Bratsenis has a long criminal history dating back more than 40 years, and served time in prison with the man who implicated him in the Galdieri killing. A motive for the slaying hasn’t been revealed publicly.