4 arrested in connection to homicide of man 26-year-old man in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is dead, and four people have been arrested in connection to his death as a drive-by shooting in Waterbury.

An investigation into this incident by officials from the Waterbury Police Department revealed a timeline of the events beginning on May 14th at 10:01 p.m., when police responded to multiple complaints of gunshots in the area of Willow Street and Woodlawn Terrace.

According to Lt. David Silverio of Waterbury Police Department, responding officers were unable to locate any victims with gunshot injuries at this initial location, however, they became aware that two victims who had sustained gunshot injuries were brought to area hospitals by transport in private vehicles.

The two victims arrived at separate hospitals — A 23-year old female with a gunshot injury to the leg had arrived at Waterbury Hospital; A 26-year-old male with a gunshot injury to the torso had arrived at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Officers located the vehicle that transported the male victim to the emergency room of St. Mary’s Hospital with three people inside, who were detained as the male victim was brought into the hospital for treatment.

The male victim, identified as Isaiah Colon, 26, of Waterbury was pronounced dead at approximately 10:25 p.m. The 23-year-old female victim was released with non-life threatening injuries from the hospital.

Waterbury officials from the Major Crimes, VICE squad, Street Crimes Unit, Auto Theft Task Force, and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division provided assistance in the investigation.

Officials investigating the scene of the shooting concluded that gunfire came from a dark colored SUV directed at a crowd of people standing in the area of Woodlawn Terrace and Willow Street. Thereafter, the SUV left the scene at a high rate of speed and a officials initiated a city-wide search for the vehicle.

On May 15th at approximately 1:40 a.m., a black SUV was seen traveling on Hamilton Avenue toward Pearl Lake Road, and was suspected of being the vehicle connected to the shooting by officers of the VICE Unit. Officers determined the vehicle was reported as stolen from Groton and proceeded to conduct a motor vehicle stop to no avail, as the driver continued to lead officers on a pursuit.

Eventually the vehicle collided head-on with an additional police vehicle carrying detectives responding to assist on the pursuit, which left the suspect vehicle and police cruiser immobilized.

Officers found three people in the vehicle; Jan Santiago, 19, of Waterbury; Byron E. Cruz, 18, of Waterbury; and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of whom where taken into custody. Further investigation revealed that Evan Pacheco, 18, of Waterbury was the fourth occupant in the vehicle and the shooter during the drive-by incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Colon’s manner of death as homicide.

Pacheco was taken into custody on May 15th at approximately 4:30 p.m. by detectives who had surveilled him as he rode as a passenger in a separate vehicle. Two handguns were recovered by police from this car. The other occupants in the vehicle, driver Harry Issac, 30, of Waterbury, and Camille Cruz, 39, of Waterbury, were also arrested as a result of this traffic stop.

Evel Pacheco

Harry Issac

Jan Santiago

Camille Cruz

Byron Cruz

Jan Santiago was arrested and charged with:

Conspiracy at Murder

Conspiracy at Assault 1 st

Weapons in Motor Vehicle

Larceny 1 st degree

degree Assault on Police Office (4 cts)

Criminal Trover 2 nd

Interfering with Police Officers

Reckless Driving

Operating a Vehicle without a License

Engaging Police in Pursuit

Santiago was held on a $1,500,000 bond pending arraignment in court/GA 4.

Byron Cruz was arrested and charged with:

Conspiracy at Murder

Conspiracy at Assault 1 st

Weapons in Motor Vehicle

Larceny 1 st

Interfering with Police Officers

Cruz was held on a $1,500,000 bond pending arraignment in court/GA 4

The juvenile was arrested and charged with:

Conspiracy at Murder

Conspiracy at Assault 1 st

Weapons in Motor Vehicle

Larceny 1 st

Interfering with Police Officers

The juvenile was released to Juvenile Detention pending arraignment in court.

Evel Pacheco was arrested and charged with:

Murder

Assault 1 st

Conspiracy at Murder

Conspiracy at Assault 1 st

Illegal Transfer or Sale of Firearm

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Possession of Large Capacity Magazine

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment 1 st

Weapons in Motor Vehicle

Criminal Use of Firearm

Possession Marijuana

Pacheco was held on a $1,500,000 bond pending arraignment in court/ GA 4.

Isaac was arrested and charged with:

Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

Isaac was held on a $150,000 pending arraignment in court/GA 4.

Cruz was arrested and charged with:

Weapons in Motor Vehicle

Possession of Pistol without a Permit

Possession of High Capacity Magazine (2 CTS)

Cruz was held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in court/ GA 4.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to contact the Waterbury Police Detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.