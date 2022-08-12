RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line.

Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the van suffered life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man from New Britain, a 32-year-old woman from New Britain, and a 29-year-old man from Connecticut were also seriously injured in the crash.

A fifth occupant, a 20-year-old woman from Vernon, suffered minor injuries from the crash.

All five occupants were brought to Boston Medical Center.

Mass. State Police said a good Samaritan who stopped to help the victim and assist with medical aid was a volunteer firefighter and dispatcher for Brewster Ambulance.

Officials said the occupants of the van are employees of a company that provides inventory services to other businesses, and they were en route to a job site at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.