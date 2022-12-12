ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22.

Three passengers in the car that was struck were brought to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the wrong-way car was also brought to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by state police.

No arrests have been made at this time.