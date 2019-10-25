4 K9 teams to graduate in first ever firearm detection K9 training class

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special occasion for some of the state’s newest 4-legged officers!

Four K9 teams specially trained to detect the presence of firearms will graduate on Friday as part of the very first firearm detection K9 training class.

The K9 teams graduating Friday have trained for six weeks. Their training program, developed by the Connecticut State Police, is the first of its kind in New England.

Friday’s ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Connecticut State Police K-9 training facility on Colony Street in Meriden.

