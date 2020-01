(WTNH) — 40 more Bed Bath and Beyond stores are on the chopping block in 2020 including a store right in Connecticut.

Their store in Shelton will close early this year. The company says the location no longer meets customer standards.

This latest brick and mortar closing comes at a hard time for a lot of retailers. Macy’s announced their location in Meriden will be closing this year as well.