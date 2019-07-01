$43 budget bill, other new state laws set to start Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Starting Monday, a number of new state laws are set to kick in.

A two year, $43 billion state budget bill is one of the biggest new laws is set to take effect in the state on Monday.

Along with the budget bill, there is also now a higher fee for ride-hailing services and permission for young students to self apply sunscreen while at school taking into effect.

Additionally, police officers and firefighters diagnosed with PTSD can now receive workers compensation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss