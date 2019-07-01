$43 budget bill, other new state laws set to start Monday

(WTNH) — Starting Monday, a number of new state laws are set to kick in.

A two year, $43 billion state budget bill is one of the biggest new laws is set to take effect in the state on Monday.

Along with the budget bill, there is also now a higher fee for ride-hailing services and permission for young students to self apply sunscreen while at school taking into effect.

Additionally, police officers and firefighters diagnosed with PTSD can now receive workers compensation.

