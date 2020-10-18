44-year-old woman shot, killed in apartment in Quinnipiac Meadows

New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed while inside of an apartment Saturday night in New Haven.

The victim was found in an apartment in at 1423 Quinnipiac Avenue. Responding personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, and the victim was removed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police are investigating this incident.

