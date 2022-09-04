NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The annual Faxon Law New Haven Road Race returns Monday and News 8 is your proud media sponsor.

About 4,000 runners are coming from 42 states. Faxon Law New Haven Road Race is again hosting the USA Track and Field 20K Championships and there’s a purse prize of over $40,000. But some are just running for the fun of it.

“It’s not my first time but I haven’t done the half marathon in a while so hoping we make it across the finish line okay,” said Emily Esposito. “My goal is always just to finish.

This year’s field features six Olympians, two post 20K Champions and the fastest U.S. female marathoner. The 20K racecourse takes runners through the city. There is some rain in the forecast, but organizers say it shouldn’t slow anyone down.

“Once you get started, it’s actually pleasant, it’ll help cool you down. What’s going to be nice about tomorrow too is even though it’s going to rain, we don’t expect it to be windy at all,” said Michael Dolan, New Haven Road Race Board of Directors President.

There will be runners of all ages hitting the pavement. Kids will start the day off with the Kids Fun Run. Organizers say there are 102 runners over the age of 70 who have signed up for the other races.

Even if you aren’t racing, organizers say you can still come and cheer on the runners. The kids’ run starts at 8:10am and the other races start at 8:30am.

For more information on New Haven Road Race 2022, click here.