47 arrested in drag racing bust, New Haven Police

News

by: Britany Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH/Kent Pierce)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police crack down on drag racing problems by arresting 47 people Saturday night.

The drag racers staged in the area of Foxon Boulevard. Lt. Jason Rentkowics set up several traffic posts at “target locations” as part of a detail.

Rentkowics spoke with business owners on Foxon Boulevard where racers tend to stage. These business owners told Rentkowics that the activity was unwanted and they were becoming concerned.

The majority of the arrests were made at the McDonalds at 225 Foxon Blvd. The arrests ranged from trespass to motor vehicle charges, such as unregistered vehicles and misuse of a marker plate, according to police.

Police said there were 47 arrests, one juvenile arrest and 10 vehicles towed. They were all promised to appear in court for their respected crimes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Cyclist injured on I-91 in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyclist injured on I-91 in New Haven"

Lions Club holds food drive for local food shelters

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Club holds food drive for local food shelters"

Local immigrant activist groups demand name of Christopher Columbus School to be changed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local immigrant activist groups demand name of Christopher Columbus School to be changed"

Grand opening for new store in Brass Mill Commons

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand opening for new store in Brass Mill Commons"

Man who made New Haven Puerto Rican Festival online threat due back in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man who made New Haven Puerto Rican Festival online threat due back in court"

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro to host roundtable on women's rights in the workplace

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro to host roundtable on women's rights in the workplace"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss