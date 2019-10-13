47 arrested in drag racing bust, New Haven Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police crack down on drag racing problems by arresting 47 people Saturday night.

The drag racers staged in the area of Foxon Boulevard. Lt. Jason Rentkowics set up several traffic posts at “target locations” as part of a detail.

Rentkowics spoke with business owners on Foxon Boulevard where racers tend to stage. These business owners told Rentkowics that the activity was unwanted and they were becoming concerned.

The majority of the arrests were made at the McDonalds at 225 Foxon Blvd. The arrests ranged from trespass to motor vehicle charges, such as unregistered vehicles and misuse of a marker plate, according to police.

Police said there were 47 arrests, one juvenile arrest and 10 vehicles towed. They were all promised to appear in court for their respected crimes.