47-year-old Plainfield man facing charges for sexually assaulting a minor

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Plainfield Police Department has arrested and charged a local man accused of sexually assaulting a minor back in November 2020.

47-year-old Gillian Gardner was arrested Tuesday, August 24, and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. With assistance from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, police said officers found Gardner at Hopeville Pong State Park and took him into custody.

A female minor claimed that Gardner had inappropriate contact with her on November 16, 2020. The police made a warrant for the 47-year-old man, who has been trying to escape police custody after learning about his arrest warrant.

Gardner has a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday, August 25.