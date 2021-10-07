48-hour collaborative inventor challenge kicks off in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Inventors and entrepreneurs are competing in a 48-hour collaborative inventor and maker challenge in Hartford.

The Make48 competition gives a team of two to four people a challenge at the start of a two-day event.

With just 48 hours, teams must create a prototype, promotional video and sales sheet and present their idea to a panel of judges.

“It’s very challenging, 48 hours to build something is not normal. But when you’ve got the equipment and the teams around you to support you, it can be done and it can be done every time,” said Tom Gray, CEO and co-creator of Make48.

The winning team from the event will advance to compete at the national competition next spring, where one team will win $10,000 and the chance to have their creation licensed.