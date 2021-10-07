48-hour collaborative inventor challenge kicks off in Hartford

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Inventors and entrepreneurs are competing in a 48-hour collaborative inventor and maker challenge in Hartford.

The Make48 competition gives a team of two to four people a challenge at the start of a two-day event.

With just 48 hours, teams must create a prototype, promotional video and sales sheet and present their idea to a panel of judges.

“It’s very challenging, 48 hours to build something is not normal. But when you’ve got the equipment and the teams around you to support you, it can be done and it can be done every time,” said Tom Gray, CEO and co-creator of Make48.

The winning team from the event will advance to compete at the national competition next spring, where one team will win $10,000 and the chance to have their creation licensed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lyft to give free rides to, from job training at 'Forge City Works' in Hartford

News /

Deadline approaching for Hartford Healthcare workers to get their COVID-19 vaccines

News /

Southington PD: Woman intentionally drove across lanes, struck pedestrian; West Street in area of I-84 shut down

News /

Candlelight vigil being held to remember South Windsor mom killed in domestic violence incident in May

News /

600+ state employees still non-compliant with Lamont’s COVID vaccine mandate; actions against deliberate non-compliance to begin Friday

News /

Mural at Women's Empowerment Center honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss