HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)

4th ranked Bassick of Bridgeport survived a physical match-up with #6 Hamden, 75-71.

Down six at halftime and nine in the second half the Lions rallied to hold off a late flurry by the Green Dragons.

Kevin Crawford’s 19 points led Bassick, while Qualon WIlkes chipped in with 16.

Jaylen Ricks had a game-high 22 points for Hamden. Ronnie Ellis hit for 19 in the loss.

It’s Bassick’s 14th win of the year.

Hamden falls to 15-3…