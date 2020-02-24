Five car crash closes Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport is closed at Elizabeth Street following a five car crash Sunday night.

Bridgeport Police say multiple injuries were reported on scene, but the extent of the injuries is unknown. According to officials, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Upon arrival, police found one of the parties responsible for the crash fled the scene.

Bridgeport Police are being assisted by the Bridgeport Fire Department.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS (8477).